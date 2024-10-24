Dave's Hot Chicken offering free food for Drake's 38th birthday

Happy Birthday, Drake!

In honor of the rapper's 38th birthday, Dave’s Hot Chicken is offering free sliders to customers.

Customers who want in on the freebie can redeem a free slider by heading to their local Dave’s on Thursday and scanning the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

The celebration on Oct. 24 is available at all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The sliders can only be redeemed by scanning the reward on-site, and cannot be used online or through third-party delivery services.

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken Drake promo

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps, in a press release. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant chain that has grown rapidly. Dave’s specializes in hot chicken sliders, tenders and nuggets served from a choice of seven different spice levels. Sides include a house-made kale slaw, mac n’ cheese and French fries.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has one the greatest origin stories in the restaurant business, with the founders starting Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just five short years ago,” Phelps said. “The company’s nearly unheard of growth is a result of the founders vision for this brand, and the tremendous leadership team we’ve assembled to facilitate its growth.”