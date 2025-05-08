Robert Francis Prevost elected first American pope, takes name Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has been elected the newest pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The 69-year-old was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes.

White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling the decision. Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers as one of the cardinals delivered the traditional “Habemus Papam," the traditional announcement to introduce the newly elected pontiff.

Moments later, Pope Leo XIV appeared at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful and deliver his first blessing.

"Peace be with you all," he said.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died April 21 at age 88. He is known for holding views similar to those of his predecessor, who elevated him to the role of cardinal in 2023.

He joined the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and took his solemn vows in 1981. After studying in Rome, he spent many years in Peru as a missionary and later served as regional superior of the Augustinian order there.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union, and a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

President Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate Pope Leo XIV.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," President Trump said. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.