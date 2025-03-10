Vatican says Pope 'had quiet night' as he continues to recover from pneumonia

Pope Francis "had a quiet night, and is resting" as he continues to receive treatment for bilateral pneumonia, according to an update from the Holy See Press Office.

The Vatican said Francis, 88, resumed his therapies Monday morning and transitioned to receiving oxygen through a nasal tube, after receiving non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight. The Pope's condition is reportedly stable but his prognosis remains guarded.

The latest update comes a day after the Vatican said Francis participated in spiritual exercises by video, which allowed him to "join spiritually" with those in attendance at Paul VI Hall in Rome.

Overall, Francis is seemingly doing better following a series of setbacks about a week ago, in which he suffered multiple respiratory crises. At the time, the Vatican said he experienced "acute respiratory insufficiency" that required doctors to remove "large secretions" from his air passages.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since mid-February as he continues to battle the respiratory infection, which has forced him to cancel all public appearances while undergoing treatment. This is his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 election, furthering concerns about his increasingly precarious health.