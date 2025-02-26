Pope Francis continues to improve as 'kidney insufficiency' subsides, Vatican says

Nearly two weeks after Pope Francis was hospitalized with bronchitis, which later developed into pneumonia in both lungs, the Vatican said his condition has improved.

In a Wednesday evening update, the Vatican stated that blood tests confirmed improvement seen on Tuesday.

"The mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days has subsided," the Vatican said. "A chest CT scan carried out last night showed a normal progression of the lung inflammation."

Pope Francis is reportedly receiving a high flow of oxygen but has not

experienced any asthma-like respiratory episodes since Saturday.

"Despite the slight improvement, his prognosis remains guarded," the Vatican said.

The pontiff has received communion and is able to work, according to the Vatican.

Meanwhile, well-wishers have been traveling to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where the pope is being treated, to offer their prayers and light candles.