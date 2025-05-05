Popemobile to become clinic for kids in Gaza, fulfilling Pope Francis’ wish

Pope Francis’ legacy will soon take on new life in Gaza. One of the popemobiles that once carried him as he greeted the faithful is being converted into a mobile health clinic for children in the war-torn region.

Caritas, a Catholic humanitarian organization, is outfitting the vehicle with diagnostic equipment, vaccines and other life-saving supplies. It will be staffed by doctors and medics.

“With the vehicle, we will be able to reach children who today have no access to health care — children who are injured and malnourished. This is a concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed,” said Peter Brune, secretary general of Caritas Sweden.

Caritas said the project was one of Pope Francis’ final wishes. In his last months, he asked the organization to transform the popemobile into a mobile clinic for children in Gaza.

“This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis,” said Anton Asfar, secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem.

Gaza is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis as Israel continues to bombard the enclave in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

