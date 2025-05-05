Watch Now
Scripps News LifeFaith and Religion

Actions

Popemobile to become clinic for kids in Gaza, fulfilling Pope Francis’ wish

Doctors and medics in the region will staff the mobile health clinic.
Pope Francis waves to onlookers from his popemobile as his motorcade passes by on the way to another "Meeting With Families" at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2015.
Bullit Marquez/AP
FILE - Pope Francis waves to onlookers from his popemobile as his motorcade passes by on the way to another "Meeting With Families" at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2015.
Pope Francis waves to onlookers from his popemobile as his motorcade passes by on the way to another "Meeting With Families" at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2015.
Posted

Pope Francis’ legacy will soon take on new life in Gaza. One of the popemobiles that once carried him as he greeted the faithful is being converted into a mobile health clinic for children in the war-torn region.

Caritas, a Catholic humanitarian organization, is outfitting the vehicle with diagnostic equipment, vaccines and other life-saving supplies. It will be staffed by doctors and medics.

“With the vehicle, we will be able to reach children who today have no access to health care — children who are injured and malnourished. This is a concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed,” said Peter Brune, secretary general of Caritas Sweden.

RELATED STORY | What to expect as the Vatican prepares to elect a new pope

Caritas said the project was one of Pope Francis’ final wishes. In his last months, he asked the organization to transform the popemobile into a mobile clinic for children in Gaza.

“This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis,” said Anton Asfar, secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem.

Gaza is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis as Israel continues to bombard the enclave in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.