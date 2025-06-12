Chicago to celebrate Pope Leo XIV with mass at White Sox stadium on Saturday

Chicago will honor its hometown pope, Leo XIV, with a public celebration on Saturday at Rate Field, home of the White Sox.

The event will feature a special Mass unlike any other, emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says Pope Leo will deliver a video message aimed at young people around the world.

Tickets are $5. Gates open at 12:30 p.m., and the Mass is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, is the first pope from the United States.

A native of Chicago and longtime White Sox fan, he was elected to lead the Catholic Church on the second day of the papal conclave in May.

