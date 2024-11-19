Consumer group warns about dangerous toys ahead of the holidays

Toy guns, a doggy xylophone, and a friendly-looking bright yellow stuffed animal are all on Santa's naughty list this year.

They're some of the nominees listed among the "10 Worst Toys" this holiday season, according to World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc., a non-profit focused on educating the public about potentially dangerous children's products.

The organization has put out the list for the past 52 years. It's president, Joan Siff, announced the list Tuesday morning.

This year's full list of dangerous toys includes the Pinovk Toy Colt 45 Pistol, Bristle Hedgehog, Transformers Earthspark Cyber-Sleeve, Kinetic Sand Scents - Ice Cream Treats, Wubble Rumblers Inflatable Furious Fist, Click N' Play Toy Remote Set, Snackles - Sandy, X-Shot Poppy Playtime, Playzone-Fit Tri-Flyer and the Zoo Jamz Doggy Xylophone.

"A toy can be dangerous because it's improperly manufactured, improperly designed, not marketed well," Siff said. "Those are all different phases of production where something can go wrong."

The organization's concern is that many toys appear harmless but can pose a danger in the hands of a young child.

RELATED STORY | Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site

Toy injuries have increased for three years in a row. More than 184,000 injuries from toys were treated in emergency departments last year, according to a report from ValuePenguin, an insurance research site from LendingTree. But overall, toy-related injuries are down more than 20 percent over the past decade.

"You can safely buy toys for your children," said Divya Sangameshwar, an insurance expert at ValuePenguin. "Just make sure that you're buying toys that are safe and age appropriate, and if you want to buy toys, make sure that your children are being supervised when they play with them."

In a statement to Scripps News, The Toy Association, a U.S. trade group, said it "advocates for children's safety all year long, in contrast to W.A.T.C.H., which is heard from only once or twice per year, and whose false claims are not made by actual safety experts. Their report is riddled with misinformation and serves only to frighten families during what is meant to be a joyous time of year. What's important to know is that by law, all toys sold in the United States must first meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards before reaching consumers. ... Families are reminded to choose toys that are appropriate for their child's age, interests, and abilities; to avoid purchasing counterfeit or illegitimate product from rogue or third-party sellers by only shopping from reputable stores and online sellers; and to supervise children during play."