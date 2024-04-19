Jason Potts

Jason spearheads revenue-generating opportunities and serves as a liaison between the editorial team and sales department. He conceived and launched the popular, toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline and Viewer Spotlight segments - providing a vital connection to the audience. Jason joined Scripps News as Director of Programs, where he led production teams to create award-winning primetime and original documentary programming. Before coming to Scripps, Jason managed experimental partnerships and internal innovations at the Disney-ABC Owned Television Stations group. His responsibilities there included oversight of a year-long, data-driven content initiative on racial inequity funded by Google and development of a first-ever editorial policy manual for the station group’s 1600-person staff.

During his long career in media, Jason has led projects at Comcast-NBCUniversal, ABC News and Hearst, where he earned multiple accolades for his production work - including a New England Emmy, National Headliner Award and a GLAAD Award. Jason received his BA in English from Yale University and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.