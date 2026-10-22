Monastery hit in new wave of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine

Russia launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital overnight Wednesday into Thursday, damaging a shopping center, residential homes and a monastery.

The attack on Kyiv came in three waves. Some of the 21 ballistic missiles fired included cluster munitions that detonate in the air to cause destruction across a wider area on the ground.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the choice of weapons and target area “deliberate,” as was “the intent to inflict as much loss and damage on civilians as possible.”

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Zelenskyy said in a post on X that Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, citing more than 170 strikes on critical energy facilities since October 11. That’s the day U.S. President Donald Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine briefly halted its attacks on Russian plants, but Russia did not stop attacking Ukraine.