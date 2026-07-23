House passes resolution directing Trump to end hostilities with Iran

The U.S. House passed a resolution directing President Donald Trump to end hostilities with Iran in a largely symbolic vote, as Trump is not expected to sign legislation limiting his own authority.

The resolution passed 214-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support. It is unclear if the Republican-led Senate will consider the House's resolution.

The bill would require the president to withdraw U.S. troops from hostile actions against Iran and its government unless Congress authorizes the use of military force. The measure states it is not intended to prevent the military from defending against an imminent attack.

The resolution has become a politically difficult issue for Republicans, who are balancing support for the White House with concerns about the war’s effect on gas and oil prices. On Thursday, Brent crude oil prices rose above $100 a barrel. The U.S. also has seen higher gas and energy prices in the months since the conflict began.

RELATED STORY | House Republicans pass $95B budget to fund Iran war, Trump priorities

The debate also has renewed questions about Congress’ authority over military action.

Under the War Powers Resolution, the president must notify Congress within 48 hours of initiating military action. The law allows U.S. forces to remain engaged for up to 60 days without congressional authorization.

However, multiple presidential administrations have conducted military operations without explicit approval from Congress.

Thursday’s resolution came less than a day after the House passed a $95 billion spending bill that included $60 billion for the Pentagon. Democrats opposed the measure as they sought to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to engage militarily with Iran.

