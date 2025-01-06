Yes, you actually can be allergic to the cold

You've probably heard someone say they're allergic to cold weather. And while it may be a common colloquialism for those who prefer warmth, there is some truth to the statement.

It's called cold urticaria — a rare condition that does actually cause an allergic reaction to cold temperatures.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, when individuals with the condition are exposed to cold air, food or drink it can trigger a rash or hives. However, symptoms could be more severe like fatigue, fever, fainting, anaphylaxis and shortness of breath.

It's not contagious, but people can develop it with or without a family history of the condition.

The Cleveland Clinic said it's sometimes associated with other health conditions such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia, cryoglobulinemia, or even viral infections like mononucleosis.

A healthcare professional can usually diagnose the condition with a quick cold urticaria test, according to the Cleveland Clinic and it can often be treated with antihistamines and desensitization.