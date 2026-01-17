Whole milk returns to schools — but is it the healthier choice?

Earlier this week, the federal government relaxed limits on whole milk and 2% milk in school menus. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed legislation ending bans on those varieties.

The measure passed the House and Senate with unanimous support before landing on Trump’s desk.

Schools may still serve skim and 1% milk. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said whole milk is “proven for brain growth, activity, energy and bone strength.”

Farm councils say the change will provide farmers and consumers with more flexibility.

RELATED STORY | 'It's just so important:' Agriculture Secretary on the broad impacts of new school milk rules

Although the Trump administration has promoted whole milk, some health experts have raised concerns about replacing lower-fat options with whole milk.

What’s the difference between high-fat and low-fat milk?

The difference between whole, 2%, 1% and skim milk is the amount of fat in the product. Before milk is pasteurized, it contains at least 3.25% milk fat.

To reduce fat content, milk is spun at high speed in a centrifuge, which separates the fat from the rest of the liquid.

Removing fat generally does not change the amount of protein or vitamins in milk. A serving of whole milk contains 150 calories, eight grams of protein and 300 milligrams of calcium, along with about 10% of the daily value for vitamin D and 8% for potassium.

Skim milk has similar nutrition facts but only 80 calories. Whole milk contains eight grams of fat, compared with virtually no fat in skim milk.

The main concern for whole milk is it contains 4.5 grams of saturated fat, which scientists say can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Whole milk also contains more calories, which can lead to obesity.

“Nutritionally, all dairy milks provide similar amounts of protein, calcium, vitamin D and potassium, but the fat content — and therefore calorie content — is what mainly distinguishes them,” said Sapna Batheja, a dietary behavior expert and associate professor at George Mason University.

Is whole milk healthier?

While the Trump administration has promoted whole milk alongside low-fat milk as a healthy choice, scientists caution that its saturated fat content could contribute to heart disease.

MORE HEALTH NEWS | New US dietary guidelines urge more protein, fewer ultraprocessed foods

The administration has sent mixed messages on whether Americans should increase saturated fat intake. Earlier this month, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the government was ending its “war on saturated fat” by promoting meat-based proteins and fat sources such as butter and beef tallow in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Kennedy’s Department of Health largely ignored a panel of experts who emphasized plant-based proteins such as beans and lentils. However, the new guidelines retained the recommendation to limit saturated fat to no more than 10% of daily calories.

Although high levels of saturated fat have been linked to heart disease, Batheja said research is mixed on whether whole milk is better or worse for overall health.

“Whole milk is higher in unhealthy saturated fat, which may raise LDL cholesterol, the ‘bad’ form of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is a known risk factor for heart disease for some people,” Batheja said. “However, some studies suggest that dairy fat may not be as harmful as once thought, and whole milk could have no effect or even protective effects on digestive health and weight management in certain populations. Whole milk provides protein, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins A and D, which are important for bone health and overall nutrition.”