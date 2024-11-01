What is Movember? How you can help support men’s health

In the month of November, you may see more men donning mustaches than usual.

It’s all part of an initiative called Movember, in support of men’s health.

Movember is a charity helping raise money for various aspects of men’s health, including mental health and suicide prevention, testicular cancer, and prostate cancer.

As part of the Movember movement, men across the globe grow mustaches to raise awareness and spark conversations about the cause.

The initiative has become a well-known movement this time of year, with Movember officially marking its 21st anniversary in 2024.

Grow a Mo

The first step is to start November clean shaven, and then begin a growing journey for the entirety of the month.

“The moustache is a powerful symbol that stands for healthier men and a healthier world. Let it mesmerize and be spellbound, so you can start life-saving conversations about men’s health,” Movember says on its website.

Those wishing to participate can sign up online or download the Movember app and select “grow.”

You can also share your “Mo Space” with others and on social media to raise funds.

Other ways to support

For women and others not able or not wanting to grow a mustache this November, there are still other ways to get involved.

Anyone can set up a profile and use their Mo Space to raise funds and spread awareness. You can even create your own challenges within your Mo Space, or join other teams.

People can also create fundraising events. Hosting one at work is a great way to raise funds for things like prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men over 45, according to Movember.

Movember has funded over 1,320 men’s health projects across the globe.

The movement has seen 5 million participants since launching in 2003.

