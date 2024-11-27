US expands access to organ transplants for people with HIV

The Department of Health and Human Services removed a barrier for HIV patients who need a kidney or liver transplant.

A new rule announced Tuesday removes clinical research requirements for these particular transplants. HHS says research shows that kidney and liver transplants between donors and recipients with HIV can be performed safely and effectively. The rule, according to the Biden-harris administration, increases the pool of available organs, streamlines the transplantation process, and helps reduce stigma and discrimination associated with HIV.

“We continue to do everything in our power to increase access to life-saving organs while addressing health inequities faced by people with HIV,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This rule removes unnecessary barriers to kidney and liver transplants, expanding the organ donor pool and improving outcomes for transplant recipients with HIV. This evidence-based policy update demonstrates our commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to the care they need.”

HHS cited a 2022 studythat found that there were no major differences in comorbidities between recipient groups that received an organ from a donor with HIV compared to those that received an organ from a donor without HIV.

In 2022, nearly 31,000 Americans were diagnosed with HIV. Young adult men face the highest risk of HIV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms can occur two to four weeks after HIV infection, and those symptoms generally are flu-like. HIV, however, can cause AIDS if it goes untreated.

