Watch Now
Health

Actions

Sugar exposure as early as conception can lead to chronic illness later in life, study says

There are already published studies that show a link between various health issues and high consumption of processed sugar, but this one shows the impact as early as conception.
Donuts are shown.
Shutterstock
Donuts.
Donuts are shown.
Posted

Maybe this isn’t the thing you want to read the week after a candy-rich holiday like Halloween, but there's a new study that shows a connection between consuming sugar early in life and chronic illnesses.

The study, recently published in the journal Science, found that reducing sugar intake in the first 1,000 days after conceiving a child — from gestation to two years old — can decrease the risk of chronic illnesses into adulthood.

Researchers found a connection between reducing sugar intake during this window of a child’s life decreased their chances of type 2 diabetes by about 35% and decreased the risk of high blood pressure by 20%.

RELATED STORY | Study: Low-calorie sweetener has been linked to risk of heart disease and stroke

There’s also a decreased risk of obesity when cutting down on sugar during the first 1,000 days of life and there may be a correlation with a lack of preference for sweets later in life.

The research team behind the study examined data from before and after the end of the United Kingdom’s World War II-era sugar rationing in 1953 to reach these conclusions.

“Sugar rationing created an interesting natural experiment,” said Tadeja Gracner, the lead author of the study and a senior economist at the Center for Economics and Social Research at the University of Southern California.

RELATED STUDY | Eating highly processed foods can cause early death, study finds

There are already published studies that show a link between various health issues and high consumption of processed sugar.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Health
Morning Rush promo

Join the 'Morning Rush' team every weekday at 7 a.m. ET
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.