Showing up to work sick is no longer a badge of honor, study shows

The days of “pushing through” an illness are over, as nearly a third of Americans say they’d rather you didn’t show up to work if you’re feeling sick.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 people, which examined approaches to cold and flu and the evolving etiquette around rest and recovery.

Thirty-one percent said there’s no longer a badge of honor or admirable quality to people showing up to work ill, coughing or “powering through.” Just a quarter of Americans (25%) strongly believe it would impress bosses or superiors.

The survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Zipfizz also found that while 21% of people have attended work or a social gathering when ill in the last 12 months, the vast majority (86%) feel concerned about their own well-being when others come to work visibly sick.

"I had already committed" (28%) and "I couldn’t afford to miss work" (27%) were among the top reasons people gave for pushing through illness.

Only a little over a fifth (22%) of those currently employed said they felt pressure from their employer to show up even when they weren't feeling well.

While some still feel compelled to show up for work or social events despite being sick, this behavior doesn’t come without consequences.

Forty-two percent of people said their relationship with someone would be negatively affected if that person knowingly showed up sick.

This sense of betrayal was especially true among younger generations — specifically Gen Z and millennials — who increasingly value health and boundaries in social interactions.

In fact, 64% of those who said their relationship with someone would be harmed if they showed up sick also classified the person as “selfish.”

“The results of this survey reflect a significant cultural shift where taking care of one’s health is increasingly seen as more important than ‘powering through’ an illness,” said Marcela Kanalos, a spokesperson for Zipfizz. “While some may still feel compelled to show up despite being sick, it's clear that both personal well-being and social relationships are now top priorities for many, especially among younger generations who value boundaries and respect in social interactions.”

The shift in attitudes toward illness is most notable in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said their expectations of others when it comes to sickness have changed since the pandemic began.

Seventy percent of people said they feel more cautious about hygiene and illness now compared to before the pandemic, with handwashing, social distancing and avoiding the sick becoming essential practices in both social and professional settings.

This heightened sense of hygiene is reflected in daily life, with many people avoiding shared spaces like buffets, charcuterie boards and communal tables, with 29% of respondents saying they feel uncomfortable eating from shared food in social settings.

This increased focus on health and hygiene is also reflected in the everyday habits people adopt to support their immune systems.

According to the survey, drinking plenty of water (67%), getting enough sleep (52%) and taking vitamins or supplements (including vitamin C, 47%) ranked among the most common ways Americans prioritize their well-being.

Interestingly, the growing caution about shared food and drinks also reflects deeper societal shifts.

While 49% of people would feel comfortable sharing food with friends, the numbers dwindle when it comes to co-workers or strangers. Only 24% of respondents said they’d share food with their co-workers, and a mere 3% would share drinks.

This cultural shift is not only reshaping how people approach illness in person, but also in digital spaces.

Seventy percent of respondents said they would feel comfortable turning off their camera during a video meeting if they were sick.

“As we continue to adapt to new expectations around health, it’s clear that people are becoming more mindful of how their actions affect others — both in person and online,” added Kanalos. “The rise in remote work and virtual meetings, combined with an increased focus on hygiene and personal well-being, reflects a broader understanding that health isn’t just about feeling better — it’s about respecting the health of those around you.”

Survey methodology

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans; the survey was commissioned by Zipfizz and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2025.