Sepsis death of Kyle Busch spotlights dangerous infection risks

The untimely death of NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch has raised questions and concerns over its cause: sepsis. Busch died May 21 at age 41 from sepsis brought on by severe pneumonia.

The two-time Cup Series champion and all-time NASCAR wins leader was found unresponsive in a driving simulator the day before his death.

Dr. Omer Awan, Scripps News medical contributor, said sepsis is more common than many people realize and it can affect practically anyone.

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“Sepsis can really occur with anyone — even a healthy young individual can get sepsis, as was the case with the tragic death of Kyle Busch,” Awan said. “But there are certain factors that make you more susceptible. One of course is elderly age. Anyone older than 65 is more susceptible. Those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or cancer, or with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk. Smoking, a recent hospital stay or surgery can also increase the chances. But again, it can literally happen to anyone, so just because you’re a thriving 30-year-old doesn’t preclude you from having sepsis.”

Awan said there are several warning signs to watch for.

“If you have a high fever, more than 102 or 103 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s a warning sign,” he said. “You can feel your heart racing, something we call tachycardia, when your heart rate is elevated. Another major warning sign is low blood pressure. If you can’t maintain a normal blood pressure, that’s a warning sign. Often, patients feel very fatigued or weak. That’s a warning sign.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.7 million adults and more than 18,000 children in the U.S. develop sepsis annually. Among them, at least 350,000 adults and more than 1,800 children die during hospitalization or are discharged to hospice.

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The CDC notes that most cases of sepsis begin before patients arrive at the hospital.

“Sepsis is when your immune system overreacts to an infection,” Awan said. “This can result in widespread inflammation in the body, injuring different organs like the kidneys, lungs and heart. It’s much more common than we think.”