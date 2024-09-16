Poison control centers are reportedly getting more calls about kids drinking energy drinks

Poison control centers are apparently getting more calls about kids drinking energy drinks.

“A lot of them can have equivalent to two to three cups of coffee, or three to four espresso shots in one of those drinks,” said Dr. Mehul Patel, a pediatrician at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Texas.

Data from America’s Poison Centers showed a 20% increase in calls related to kids and energy drinks in 2023 when compared to 2022, according to ABC News. Nearly half of the calls reportedly involved young kids unintentionally consuming the drinks. America’s Poison Centers represents more than 50 poison centers around the country.

“From a safety perspective, I would say if you’re buying energy drinks for yourself or for your older children, then you should be keeping those in a separate fridge or container, kind of how you do with alcohol,” Patel said.

The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day for adults. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says pediatricians recommend no more than 100 mg of caffeine daily for kids age 12 to 18. There is no known safe amount of caffeine for kids 11 and younger at this time, as it is not recommended.

Medical experts recommend children and teens stay away from energy drinks due to the levels of caffeine and sugar, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Risks associated with long-term caffeine use can include sleep problems, mood problems, increased stress and cravings, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

“Number one is addiction. There are a lot of adults addicted to caffeine and that can happen to your child if they keep drinking a lot of caffeine. Caffeine in general increases your heart rate quite a bit, which is not healthy,” Patel said.

Symptoms of a caffeine overdose in adults include breathing trouble, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, and fever. In babies it can present as nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, rapid heartbeat, and tremors, according to Mount Sinai.

“The answer to a healthy energy level is eating right, drinking a lot of water, and making sure you’re getting enough sleep,” Patel said.