Person dies of mosquito-borne illness EEE in New York

A person in New York has died of the mosquito-borne illness eastern equine encephalitis.

This marked the first human case of EEE in the state since 2015.

State Health Commissioner James McDonald issued a Declaration of an Imminent Threat to Public Health for EEE, which helped unlock local resources.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul activated multiple state agencies to combat the illness by expanding access to insect repellent at state parks and campgrounds, increasing public outreach, and educating New Yorkers on reducing their risk of contracting EEE, among other efforts.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Hochul said in a press release. “Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration we’re making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response. We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family.”

Ongoing mosquito spraying efforts will take place in New York between Sept. 23 and Nov. 30.

This comes amid an outbreak of EEE in the nearby New England area.

Massachusetts confirmed two human cases and two horse cases of EEE last month. Officials in New Hampshire also announced last month that a 41-year-old man with no underlying conditions died from the virus.

The New York State health commissioner commented on this year’s spread.

“Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year, said McDonald. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State. This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously.”

“Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat. I urge all New Yorkers to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing and removing free-standing water near their homes. Fall is officially here, but mosquitoes will be around until we see multiple nights of below freezing temperatures,” he continued.

What is EEE?

EEE, which is transmitted to people and animals through infected mosquitoes, is a rare but deadly disease.

EEE can cause fever, chills, muscle aches, and joint pain, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. It can also lead to severe neurological disease, such as inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal cord, which present as encephalitis or meningitis, DHHS said.

About a third of people who develop encephalitis from EEE die from their infection, and others often experience “life-long” physical or mental impacts, said DHHS.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, experts recommend:



Using insect repellent

Wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants

Having screened windows and air conditioning to prevent indoor bites

Getting rid of any standing water

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for EEE, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 30% of the people who become infected die.

