Pennsylvania reports first measles deaths in 35 years

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that two people recently died from measles, marking the state’s first deaths from the virus in 35 years.

The deaths involved unvaccinated Lancaster County residents, the department said. Officials did not release additional details.

Pennsylvania has confirmed 393 measles cases across 28 counties so far in 2026, according to the state health department.

The two deaths are the first reported measles-related deaths in the U.S. this year. Three measles-related deaths were reported nationwide in 2025.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss,” Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. “Because measles was largely eliminated in the commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness.”

“As a physician, I want to make sure people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles,” Bogen added.

Public health officials continue to advocate for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine as the most effective protection against the highly contagious virus. Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Trump administration recently announced changes to federal vaccine guidance involving measles, mumps and rubella immunizations.

Children are routinely vaccinated against measles between 12 and 15 months old and again between ages 4 and 6, before entering kindergarten. Infants as young as 6 months old can receive the vaccine in certain higher-risk situations.

According to the CDC, measles can cause:

Pneumonia

Brain damage

Blindness

Deafness

Diarrhea

Premature birth or low birth weight in pregnant women who contract measles

Immune system damage that can increase vulnerability to other diseases

The World Health Organization says herd immunity against measles can be achieved when about 95% of a community is vaccinated.

