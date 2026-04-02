Optometrists warn GLP-1 drugs may pose rare vision risks

A group of optometrists is warning that GLP-1 medications could have adverse effects on vision.

The American Optometric Association issued a bulletin earlier this year stating that GLP-1 drugs have been associated with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, a condition that causes sudden, painless vision loss.

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The association noted the condition is rare and is not advising patients to stop using GLP-1 medications. Instead, it is encouraging users to schedule eye exams to detect changes in vision.

GLP-1 drugs also have been linked to worsening diabetic retinopathy, exacerbating age-related macular degeneration and other optic nerve complications, the group said.

The association advised patients on GLP-1 medications to watch for the following symptoms:

Sudden, painless vision loss in one eye

Missing or dark areas in vision, especially in the upper or lower half

Blurred or cloudy vision

Changes in color vision, such as colors appearing faded or washed out

Originally developed to treat diabetes, GLP-1 drugs have since been approved for obesity treatment. In addition to helping people with diabetes control symptoms, drugmakers say GLP-1 medicines improve cardiometabolic markers in both diabetic and non-diabetic patients with obesity.

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With more Americans taking GLP-1 medications, optometrists say cases of these rare vision conditions have become more common.

