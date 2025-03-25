Officials think 'food intoxication' killed ex-Yankees player's son: What is it?

Officials in Costa Rica believe "food intoxication" may be to blame for the death of Miller Gardner, the teenage son of former New York Yankees baseball player Brett Gardner.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, officials said they suspect 14-year-old Gardner died from "possible asphyxiation" after consuming food containing toxins. A final autopsy report on what Gardner may have consumed and made him ill has not yet been released.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Tracy Morgan says he's OK, had food poisoning after falling ill during NBA game

Unlike food infections — which involve live bacteria, viruses, or parasites that multiply in the body — food intoxication happens when toxins produced by bacteria, molds, or chemicals are already present in food before it's consumed. Symptoms of the foodborne illness can begin quickly and include things like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain. Fever is also less commonly associated with food intoxication when compared to food infections.

Gardner's death was announced Sunday in a statement from the Gardner family that was made public by the New York Yankees. Brett and Jessica Gardner said their son Miller "passed away peacefully in his sleep" on March 21st after falling ill while the family was on vacation.

@Yankees via X This combination of photos shows Miller Gardner, left, and then a photo of Miller alongside his father, Brett, mother, Jessica, and brother Hunter.

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," the Gardner family said. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all the other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.

The Yankees said the organization was "filled with grief" after learning about Gardner's passing.

IN OTHER NEWS | Listeria danger: FDA reports 11 deaths from contaminated frozen shakes

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the franchise said in a statement. "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time," the Yankees organization added. "May Miller rest in peace."

Brett Gardner, 41, spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees after being drafted by New York in 2005. Over the course of his career, the fleet-footed outfielder would go on to bat .256, with 139 home run, 578 runs batted in, and 274 stolen bases.

Gardner also won one World Series with the team in 2009 before retiring after the 2021 season.