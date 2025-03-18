Tracy Morgan says he's OK, had food poisoning after falling ill during NBA game

American actor and comedian Tracy Morgan says he is feeling better after falling ill and vomiting on the court during an NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member posted a photo update to social media Tuesday morning, saying he is "doing ok" and that doctors believe he had food poisoning.

"Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up," he said. "Appreciate you!"

"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I'll have to break it out again in the playoffs," Morgan joked, adding a sweating smiley face emoji and the hashtag #goknicks.

The incident occurred Monday night while Morgan was seated courtside during the Knicks' 116-95 win over the Heat. The game was briefly delayed about halfway through the third quarter after Morgan threw up on the court. He was ultimately escorted away in a wheelchair.

Morgan, 56, is a longtime Knicks fan and can often be seen in attendance at games. But he has also faced significant health challenges in the past.

The actor was in a near-fatal car crash in 2015 that left him in a coma for two weeks. Morgan has also battled diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant procedure in 2010.