New estimates show over 1 in 5 adults have a genital herpes infection worldwide

Over 1 in 5 adults worldwide are living with a genital herpes infection, according to the latest estimates from a new study.

The estimate includes around 846 million people aged between 15 and 49, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can be caused by two types of viruses. There is no cure, but there are treatments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most cases of genital herpes have little or no symptoms, but some lead to painful sores and blisters that occur throughout life, WHO said.

The new study shows a significant increase in genital herpes cases caused by the virus known as HSV-2, which is more serious, WHO said, because it is linked to a three-fold increased risk of getting HIV.

“Stigma around genital herpes means it has been discussed too little, despite affecting millions of people globally. Not enough has been done to address this common infection,” said Dr. Sami Gottlieb, an author of the report with WHO’s Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research. “Expanded research and investment in developing new herpes vaccines and therapies, and their equitable use, could play a critical role in improving quality of life for people around the world.”

The study was published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections.