Nearly 100 sickened from gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise

Nearly 100 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship have become victims of a gastrointestinal illness outbreak this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise ship is Royal Caribbean's "Radiance of the Seas," which set sail from Tampa, Florida on Feb. 1 according to CruiseMapper tracking data.

It's not clear what caused the outbreak, but the CDC said symptoms of infected passengers included vomiting and diarrhea.

RELATED STORY | CDC staff ordered to stop working with WHO immediately

The outbreak was first reported on Feb. 4. There are two crew members and 89 passengers who have reported being ill so far, the CDC said.

The ship is currently sailing through the Gulf of Mexico, known as the Gulf of America by the Trump administration, and will return to Tampa on Saturday. It made stops in Cozumel, Roatan Island, Belize and Costa Maya during its week-long journey.

Last year was the worst year for gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships in over a decade, according to the CDC, with norovirus being the most common cause.

RELATED STORY | Cruise ships dealt with worst year of stomach illnesses in over a decade, CDC says