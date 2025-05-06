Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry.

The agency said there are seven cases across six states, including Florida, Missouri, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Illinois. The onset of illnesses appeared to be between Feb. 9 and March 24.

Of the seven cases, there were five who told the CDC they had contact with backyard poultry before they got sick — two of whom had bought or obtained poultry from agricultural retail stores.

Health officials say backyard poultry like chickens and ducks can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. They recommended always washing your hands, not eating or drinking around the animals and cleaning supplies and containers around them.

For those handling eggs, experts recommend collecting eggs often, throwing away cracked eggs and refrigerating eggs to keep them fresh and slow the growth of germs.

