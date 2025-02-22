Measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico now account for nearly 100 cases

Two separate outbreaks of measles in the U.S. Southwest have now accounted for nearly 100 confirmed cases and hospitalized 16 people.

The larger outbreak in west Texas includes 90 cases across seven counties and all 16 known hospitalizations. It is the largest outbreak of measles in the state for close to 30 years, according to officials there.

There are 57 infections in Gaines County and 20 confirmed cases in Terry County, which borders Gaines County to the north.

Dawson County, east of Gaines, included six cases; Yokum County had four cases and there was one case each in Lubbock, Lynn and Ector Counties.

Most of the cases in the outbreak are among children: 26 cases are in kids younger than 4 and 51 cases among children 5-17 years old. Ten adults are infected.

RELATED STORY | Texas measles outbreak balloons to 58 cases, 13 of which have been hospitalized

In eastern New Mexico, a separate outbreak includes nine cases. All of the cases were in Lea County, which shares a border with Gaines County in Texas. Officials in New Mexico say they do not believe the cases in their state are in any way connected to those in Texas, despite their proximity.

In Texas, health workers are maintaining screening and vaccination efforts and working to provide education in schools about vaccination.

In Mew Mexico, health officials plan to hold vaccination clinics next week.