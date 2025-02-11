Measles outbreak hospitalizes children in Texas

Health officials in Texas are on high alert after an outbreak of measles.

There have been ten confirmed cases in children the last two weeks, eight of them in school-age children and two in children under the age of five. Health officials say there are at least 15 total cases now confirmed in the outbreak and believe the number of cases could climb in the weeks ahead.

Symptoms have ranged from mild to severe enough to warrant hospitalization. Children may develop fever and rashes, and in severe cases the disease can also cause brain swelling, blindness and death.

Health officials in the community are offering extra screening and drive-through vaccination.

Elsewhere, cases have been reported or confirmed in Alaska, New York City, Rhode Island and Georgia.

The best prevention for measles is vaccination. But since the COVID pandemic, vaccination rates have fallen across the United States. In Gaines County, Texas, where the latest outbreak is taking place, nearly 20% of all incoming kindergarteners were not vaccinated for Measles, Mumps or Rubella in the last school year.