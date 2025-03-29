Kennedy Jr. advocates for a ban on soda purchases with food stamps

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is encouraging states to file waivers to ban food stamps from being used to purchase soda.

Kennedy claims that not allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients to use food stamps to purchase soda would "clean up" the nation's food supply.

Earlier this week, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said he intends to request a waiver to prohibit the purchase of soda through the SNAP program. Kennedy claims dozens of other governors are also planning to file similar waivers.

"This state leadership adds leverage to the Trump administration’s drive to Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy wrote. "I urge every governor to follow West Virginia’s lead and submit a waiver to the USDA to remove soda from SNAP. If there’s one thing we can agree on, it should be eliminating taxpayer-funded soda subsidies for lower-income kids. I look forward to inviting every governor who submits a waiver to come celebrate with me at the White House this fall."

Kennedy himself does not have authority over the SNAP program, as it is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appears to be supportive of Kennedy's efforts to stop food stamp users from purchasing soft drinks.

"I look forward to receiving Governor Morrisey’s SNAP pilot request and will work swiftly to ensure West Virginia is equipped with the technical assistance and expertise to move forward. I thank him for being a true partner. Together, we will make America great and healthy again," she said.

The American Beverage Association is opposing the efforts to stop food stamps from being used to buy soft drinks.

"But the fact remains, SNAP restrictions won’t make anyone healthier or save taxpayer dollars," the trade association said. "The current debate has made clear that more people are waking up to the reality of these proposals: shortsighted soundbites that hurt American families and veterans and turn grocery stores into the government’s food police.”

According to USDA stats, SNAP served an average of 42.1 million people per month in 2023, representing 12.6% of the U.S. population.

Generally, food stamps can be used on most non-alcoholic beverages as long as they are not served hot.