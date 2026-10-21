Interactive: Study reveals quiet identity crisis unfolding across the country

A new study reveals a quiet identity crisis unfolding across the country — driven by weight changes, life events, and the rise of GLP-1 medications. Where do you fit in?

Look in the mirror lately and not quite recognize the person staring back? You are far from alone. A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that more than half have experienced what researchers are calling a 'loss of identity' — a fundamental shift in how they see themselves.

The study, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Revance, points to weight changes as the single biggest driver of that disconnection. And for a growing number of Americans, GLP-1 medications are now part of that story — bringing physical transformation that providers may not be fully preparing patients for.

50%+ — Americans who feel a loss of identity

39% — Cite weight changes as the top driver

80% — GLP-1 users not told about muscle loss risk

Is Your Sense of Self Shifting?

Five questions. Two minutes. See how your experience compares to what 2,000 Americans told researchers.

When you look in the mirror, how often do you feel like you are seeing the person you expect to see?

Always — I feel like myself — That is a strong foundation. The study found that more than half of Americans cannot say the same — a significant share describe no longer recognizing the person they used to be.

Most of the time — You are navigating minor drift, which is common. The study found weight changes, life events, and aging were the top three things pulling people away from their sense of self.

Sometimes — it depends on the day — Day-to-day fluctuation in self-perception is something many people quietly live with. Among the 2,000 Americans surveyed, major life events were cited by 37% as a key driver of identity shift.

Rarely or never — Feeling disconnected from your own reflection is more common than most people realize. The Talker Research study found this experience cuts across age groups and backgrounds.

Which of the following has most affected your sense of who you are in recent years?

Changes in my weight or body — You are in the majority. Weight change — in both directions — was the single leading driver of identity loss, cited by 39% of survey respondents. It ranked above all other factors.

A major life event (job, relationship, loss) — Major life events were the second most commonly cited driver, named by 37% of those surveyed. Transitions — even positive ones — can fundamentally reshape how we see ourselves.

Aging and physical changes over time — Aging-related changes were cited by 31% of respondents, making it the third most common driver of identity shift in the study.

None of the above — I feel steady — Feeling grounded is something fewer than half of Americans in this study reported. The findings suggest many people navigate these shifts quietly, without naming them.

If you or someone you know uses GLP-1 medications, how much did your provider explain about physical side effects beyond weight loss?

Thorough explanation — I felt well informed — That is unfortunately the exception, not the rule. The study found 80% of GLP-1 users were not educated about potential muscle loss, and 81% were not told about gastrointestinal side effects or facial volume changes.

Some information, but not a full picture — Partial education is the most common experience. Researchers flagged this as a significant gap — most users were not warned about the physical changes that can accompany significant weight loss on these medications.

Little to no education provided — You are among the majority. Four in five GLP-1 users in the study said they received no education about muscle loss risk — a finding researchers believe points to a serious need for more complete provider conversations.

I have no experience with GLP-1s — GLP-1 medications are now widely used. Of the 2,000 people surveyed, 1,402 had used or were currently using one — making the education gap these findings reveal relevant to a large and growing share of Americans.

How would you describe your relationship with your own confidence and self-image over the past two years?

Stronger than before — Positive identity momentum is something the study touched on too — among GLP-1 users, the top reasons for using the medication included feeling more confident and comfortable, alongside health goals.

About the same — Stability is its own form of resilience. The study found that identity shifts — positive or negative — are more common than most people openly discuss.

Weaker — I have struggled — The study found that 67% of GLP-1 users reported experiencing a loss of identity even before starting medication — suggesting many people reach for these drugs already in the middle of an identity struggle.

It fluctuates a lot — Fluctuation reflects the complexity of identity. Researchers found that weight changes alone — in both directions — were the top factor, meaning the journey is rarely linear for most people.

Have you ever talked openly with a doctor, therapist, or provider about how physical changes affect your sense of self?

Yes — it has been part of my care — That kind of holistic care is exactly what researchers say more patients need. As Jessie Vallejo of Revance put it, 'Feeling like yourself is part of feeling well.'

I have brought it up but it was not explored much — That experience reflects a broader gap the study uncovered. Researchers found that physical and emotional identity changes are frequently not part of provider conversations, even when patients are going through significant transformations.

No — I have kept it to myself — You are in good company, even if it does not feel that way. The study found that many Americans navigate identity shifts quietly. Researchers described the findings as evidence of a largely 'unspoken' experience.

I had not thought about raising it — The study's authors hope findings like these prompt exactly that kind of conversation — encouraging providers to proactively ask, and patients to feel comfortable raising the full picture of how they feel in their own skin.

The numbers from the Talker Research study paint a picture of an identity crisis that is both widespread and largely unspoken. More than half of the 2,000 beauty-conscious Americans surveyed said they have experienced a fundamental shift in how they see themselves — and most have never discussed it with a provider.

Weight change was the dominant thread running through the data. Thirty-nine percent of respondents named it as their primary driver, outpacing major life events (37%) and aging-related changes (31%). Researchers say this finding takes on new significance given how rapidly GLP-1 medications have entered mainstream use.

What Is Driving America's Identity Shift

Weight changes: 39

Major life events: 37

Aging-related changes: 31

Of the 1,402 study participants who had taken or were actively using GLP-1 medications, two-thirds said they experienced a loss of identity before they ever started the drugs. That statistic reframes a common narrative: for many users, these medications are not the beginning of a transformation — they are a response to one already underway.

But the transformation does not end with the prescription. More than 24% of GLP-1 users reported a new identity shift after taking the medication — suggesting that significant physical change, in any direction, can leave people feeling like a stranger in their own body.

Identity is deeply personal, and these findings show just how many people are quietly navigating a shift in how they see themselves. Weight change, in both directions, was the leading driver of that experience, and for many, GLP-1 medications have been part of that journey. Jessie Vallejo, marketing director at Revance

Researchers say the data points to a clear opportunity: providers who prescribe GLP-1 medications need to expand the conversation well beyond dosage instructions. Physical changes — including muscle loss, shifts in facial volume, and gastrointestinal effects — are part of the journey that patients are currently navigating without warning.

The study was commissioned by Revance, a healthcare company with a focus on aesthetic and therapeutic treatments. Marketing director Jessie Vallejo called the findings a prompt for more 'holistic, informed discussions about the full journey' between patients and the people treating them.

Expanded access to GLP-1s is a meaningful development for people's health and well-being. At the same time, this data points to a real opportunity to improve the conversations happening between patients and their providers, particularly when it comes to physical changes that can come with significant weight loss. Feeling like yourself is part of feeling well, and we hope findings like these encourage more holistic, informed discussions about the full journey. Jessie Vallejo, marketing director at Revance

How to Start a Better Conversation With Your Provider

Ask about physical side effects beyond the scale — Before or at your next appointment, ask specifically about muscle loss, gastrointestinal changes, and changes to facial volume — the three areas the study found most patients were not informed about. Name the identity piece out loud — If physical changes are affecting how you see yourself, say so. The study found this experience is common but rarely raised in provider conversations. Naming it opens the door to support. Ask about the full arc of the journey — Significant weight change — in either direction — can bring unexpected emotional and physical shifts. Ask your provider what to expect over months, not just weeks. Seek a holistic care team if needed — If your primary provider is not addressing the full picture, ask for a referral to a dietitian, therapist, or specialist who can support both the physical and psychological dimensions of your transformation.

About This Study

The research was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Revance. It surveyed 2,000 self-described beauty-conscious Americans, exploring their experiences with identity, physical change, and GLP-1 medication use.

Of the 2,000 participants, 1,402 had used or were currently using GLP-1 medications. The study examined motivations for use, identity experiences before and after starting the medications, and the level of education participants received from their healthcare providers about physical side effects.

Revance is a healthcare company with products and services in the aesthetics and therapeutic space. The study was commissioned to surface data on how physical transformation intersects with self-perception and provider education.

Sources & References