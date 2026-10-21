More than half of Americans say they no longer feel like themselves

A recent study conducted by Talker Research found that more than half of Americans have experienced a "loss of identity."

The study surveyed 2,000 beauty-conscious Americans, exploring how respondents have navigated this change and what it has been tied to.

Researchers found that 39% reported weight changes as the top driver behind this shift in their sense of self. That was followed by major life events (37%) and aging-related changes (31%).

Some respondents described no longer seeing the person they used to be when they looked in the mirror.

Of those who participated in the study, 1,402 had used or were currently using GLP-1s.

Talker Research found that the top reasons for using these medications were to lose weight, feel more confident and comfortable, and improve mental health.

Researchers also found that while 67% said they experienced a loss of identity before using a GLP-1, more than 24% reported a shift in identity after using the medication.

"Identity is deeply personal, and these findings show just how many people are quietly navigating a shift in how they see themselves," said Jessie Vallejo, marketing director at Revance. "Weight change, in both directions, was the leading driver of that experience, and for many, GLP-1 medications have been part of that journey."

Researchers believe these findings highlight room for improvement when it comes to GLP-1 education.

Eighty percent of GLP-1 users said they did not receive education about potential muscle loss, while 81% said they were not educated about gastrointestinal side effects or facial volume loss.

"Expanded access to GLP-1s is a meaningful development for people's health and well-being," said Vallejo. "At the same time, this data points to a real opportunity to improve the conversations happening between patients and their providers, particularly when it comes to physical changes that can come with significant weight loss. Feeling like yourself is part of feeling well, and we hope findings like these encourage more holistic, informed discussions about the full journey."

