High tick risk this June across 10 states sparks Lyme disease concerns

Ten U.S. states are facing a high risk of ticks to start the summer, according to an analysis of government data by My Wild.

The June 2026 tick forecast shows states from Pennsylvania to Maine will likely have a busy month for tick activity. Tick bites are a concern because they can cause Lyme disease.

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The forecast comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said tick activity in 2026 began busier than usual.

“The good news is you have options to help prevent tick bites when you spend time outdoors: You can wear EPA-registered insect repellent and permethrin-treated clothing, do tick checks, and remove attached ticks as quickly as possible. These simple steps can go a long way in protecting you and your family from diseases spread by ticks,” said Alison Hinckley, an epidemiologist and Lyme disease expert with the CDC’s Division of Vector-Borne Diseases.

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The forecast also follows the Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement of a $2.5 million investment toward stopping the spread of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. The agency said the funding will support advances in public awareness, treatment and patient care.

These states are expected to face higher tick risk this month:

