HHS official defends US Ebola response, quarantine plan in Kenya

In an interview with Scripps News, Assistant Health Secretary Adm. Brian Christine defended the Trump administration's response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa, saying the government's "primary concern is to keep (the) Ebola virus out of the United States."

Christine addressed criticism over a proposed facility in Kenya, where some residents have protested the plan. He said the U.S. has invested significant resources in the region to help contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

"I think that shows a tremendous commitment by the American people to help fight this outbreak," he said.

The admiral said the facility would serve as a quarantine site for American citizens who may have been exposed to Ebola but are not showing symptoms.

Christine also said the U.S. has implemented travel restrictions and enhanced airport screening measures to prevent the virus from entering the country. He stressed that the risk to Americans remains "very, very low."

Click play on the video player to watch the full interview with the assistant health secretary.