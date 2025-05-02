HHS, NIH announce development of universal vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza

The National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services announced the development of a "next-generation, universal vaccine platform," intended to create a universal COVID-19 and influenza shot that won't require updates.

Currently, the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, which are administered separately, are updated every year to best combat the active strains of the viruses. Government officials say vaccines developed under Generation Gold Standard could help prevent the next pandemic.

“Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.” Government health officials say they will begin clinical trials in 2026, hoping to have such universal vaccines available by 2029.

“Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Several efforts have been made to create a joint COVID-19 and influenza vaccine. Moderna's mRNA‐1083 vaccine candidate showed positive data as it completed Phase 3 testing in June 2024. After receiving feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, Moderna said it now expects an extended review timeline and is targeting approval in 2026.

Guidance for updated flu shots typically comes from the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a group of non-governmental scientists who advise the FDA. Earlier this year, HHS canceled a scheduled meeting of the committee, and the FDA used its own staff to create guidance for the 2025-26 flu vaccine.