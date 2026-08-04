Health officials issue dengue fever advisory after case confirmed in Florida

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after confirming a case of locally-acquired dengue fever.

Dengue fever presents as a flu-like illness with symptoms that can include high fever, severe muscle and joint pain, intense headaches and skin rash in some cases. Symptoms typically appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito. While rarely fatal, the illness can be severely uncomfortable and requires supportive medical care as there is no specific cure.

RELATED STORY | New vaccine prequalified by World Health Organization for mosquito-spread dengue virus

Health officials urge residents to eliminate standing water around homes including flower pots, gutters, bird baths, and discarded tires. They also recommend using EPA-approved mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, installing or repairing window and door screens, and using air conditioning when available.

Palm Beach County Mosquito Control is coordinating with health officials on surveillance and prevention efforts in the affected area. The Department of Health continues statewide monitoring for mosquito-borne illnesses including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, and chikungunya.

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their local health department or healthcare provider. For more information on mosquito-borne illness prevention, visit the Florida Department of Health website.

This story was originally published by Samantha Roesler with the Scripps News Group in West Palm Beach.