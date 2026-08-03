Michigan reports first deaths linked to multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak

Michigan has reported the first deaths linked to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak.

The two people who died had "significant underlying health conditions," according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the outbreak has sickened more than 6,700 people across 45 states and has resulted in over 400 hospitalizations.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, frequent bowel movements, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

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Health officials emphasize that cyclosporiasis is generally not a life-threatening illness and that deaths from the infection are rare.

An earlier outbreak this year was linked to iceberg lettuce traced to a farm in central Mexico. The Food and Drug Administration is now working to identify the source of a second wave of illnesses.