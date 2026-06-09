From plums to pinto beans: 10 foods best for your heart

Are you concerned about cardiovascular disease? A study of 30,000 people from the United States and United Kingdom found that foods high in flavanols were linked to lower rates of heart disease.

Researchers from the University of Reading said their findings suggest more nuance than the typical recommendation that adults eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. Certain fruits, vegetables and legumes could be more beneficial for heart health than others, they said.

"Five-a-day is the right message, but we may need to think more carefully about which five. Different fruits and vegetables offer very different nutritional benefits beyond vitamins and minerals, and as our understanding of these compounds grows, there is a real opportunity to make dietary guidance more specific and more effective," said Gunter Kuhnle, professor at the University of Reading.

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The researchers said focusing on the flavanol content of foods could be a better approach to improving heart health.

"Flavanols can significantly reduce the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, but only if you consume enough of them. Most people assume that eating plenty of fruit and vegetables covers this, but what this research shows is that the specific choices you make matter far more than the total amount," said Javier Ottaviani, the study’s lead author.

The researchers listed 10 foods with the highest levels of flavanols per serving:

Plums (500 grams, about one punnet): about 450 mg flavanols

Cranberries (250 grams, about one punnet): about 300 mg flavanols

Blackberries (200 grams, about one punnet): about 250 mg flavanols

Green tea (one 250 ml cup): about 200 mg flavanols

Broad beans/fava beans (80 grams, a small handful): about 140 mg flavanols

Cherries (400 grams, about one punnet): about 130 mg flavanols

Apples with skin (200 grams, one medium apple): about 110 mg flavanols

Strawberries (200 grams, about one punnet): about 90 mg flavanols

Blueberries (150 grams, about one punnet): about 80 mg flavanols

Pinto beans (40 grams, two tablespoons dry): about 70 mg flavanols

The American Heart Association in 2021 found that diets with two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables daily tended to support longer lifespans. That study concluded the “five-a-day” message could help lower cardiovascular risk because most Americans don’t consume enough fruits and vegetables.

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"While groups like the American Heart Association recommend four to five servings each of fruits and vegetables daily, consumers likely get inconsistent messages about what defines optimal daily intake — including how much and which foods to include or avoid," said Dong D. Wang, lead author of the 2021 study.