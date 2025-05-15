Florida joins Utah in banning fluoride from public water systems

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed legislation that will effectively eliminate fluoride from public water systems across the state.

The measure, SB 700—also known as the Florida Farm Bill—does not specifically mention fluoride. However, it includes provisions that restrict the use of certain chemical additives in municipal water supplies, which critics say targets fluoridation.

Supporters of the bill argue that fluoride is unnecessary for improving water quality and say its removal could reduce costs for local governments. Opponents warn the change could negatively impact dental health, especially for low-income residents who rely on fluoridated tap water and have limited access to dental care.

DeSantis said the legislation is about personal choice.

“The whole crux of the issue is you should be able to make decisions on the basis of informed consent,” he said.

Florida is the second state to take steps toward ending fluoridation in public water systems. Utah became the first in March.

Fluoride in drinking water has also become a key issue for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has said he plans to direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending water fluoridation nationwide.

