Even light drinking may harm brain health, new research suggests

New research suggests even light alcohol consumption could negatively affect brain health, challenging the long-held belief that a glass of wine a day may keep dementia away.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found four drinks a week may be linked to smaller brain volume and declining language skills.

Scripps News Medical Contributor Dr. Omer Awan said the findings are nuanced.

"It's not saying that alcohol causes dementia. That's an important point that I want viewers to understand. But what it is saying is that alcohol is one among many modifiable factors that can elevate your risk for having dementia," Awan said.

Awan said research on light and moderate drinking remains mixed, but the evidence is shifting.

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"There's a stronger and a growing body of evidence that now suggests that even small amounts of alcohol can harm you."

He noted the American Public Health Association has stated clearly that alcohol has no health benefits.

Heavy drinking — defined as more than two drinks a day — carries even greater risks. Awan said alcohol is a toxin that can be metabolized into acetaldehyde, which can directly damage DNA. It is linked to at least 7 cancers, including breast, liver, and colon cancer. It also induces inflammation and oxidative stress, raises blood pressure, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, and can impair judgment, memory, and learning.

Awan said people should take a straightforward message from the research.

"If you're not drinking already, I wouldn't start drinking. There's no evidence to suggest that drinking alcohol can improve your health. And if you're drinking heavily, you should consider drinking less," he said.

He encouraged anyone concerned about their alcohol consumption to speak with a doctor about a plan to reduce drinking over time.

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