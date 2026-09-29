Brain scans reveal which disorders may accelerate brain aging

A large brain imaging study has found that different neurological and psychiatric conditions are associated with distinct patterns of accelerated brain aging.

According to research published in the journal PLOS Medicine, scientists can estimate whether a person's brain appears older or younger than expected for their chronological age.

Researchers found that people with Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment showed the highest levels of "brain age acceleration," meaning their brains appeared older than would be expected based on their actual age.

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The study also found increased brain aging among people with:

Schizophrenia

Bipolar disorder

Major depressive disorder

Alcohol addiction

Tobacco addiction

Researchers added that people with autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) showed no significant overall difference in brain age compared with healthy control participants.

While the findings suggest an association between these conditions and accelerated brain aging, the study does not prove that the disorders cause the aging process to speed up.

According to the study's authors, the findings could help researchers better understand the neural and biological pathways involved in these conditions and potentially contribute to the development of future biomarkers for brain disorders.