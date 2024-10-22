Doctors warn fall allergy season could be worse due to climate change

The warming planet may mean bad news for allergy sufferers, as doctors are warning that fall allergies this year may be worse than ever.

We usually think of seasonal allergies as part of the start of spring, but for many people with allergies, fall is the prime season and climate change could be making them a whole lot worse.

Scientists say allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer and symptoms are becoming more intense. They cite several causes, including the climate crisis.

Longer periods of warmer temperatures are delaying the onset of frost and giving more time for allergens to grow. Experts believe that an increase in carbon dioxide in the air also stimulates pollen production in ragweed plants.

Mold is another common allergen this time of year because it thrives in damp piles of leaves.

Common allergy symptoms include sinus pressure, congestion, sneezing and headaches. Doctor Christopher Chu with Atlanta Asthma and Allergy says that there are ways to distinguish between allergies and a virus — like a cold or the flu.

"In contrast to viral illnesses, I wouldn't expect fevers to be present. You also wouldn't have, like malaise or body aches on top of that. So, it's important to note too that if you have bad allergies, congestion, that can lead to a sinus infection," he said.

He says that seasonal allergies shouldn't keep you from enjoying the beautiful fall weather.

"It's important to be outside for quality of life and for mental health. So, staying on top of the pollen counts using medications, the sprays and pills if you need them, getting outside is great and the allergies shouldn't keep you locked in."