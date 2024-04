Chris Stewart is an anchor with Scripps News. You can watch him weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on Scripps News Live and then at 4 p.m. EST as co-host of Main & Wall. When he's not digging for stories, Chris spends a lot of his time with his wife and two daughters. He loves college football and spends Saturdays in the fall keeping up with his Penn State Nittany Lions.