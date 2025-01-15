Possible case of bird flu found in a San Francisco child, health officials say

Health officials have identified another possible case of bird flu in a child — this time in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said the presumptive case was discovered through routine testing based on the child's symptoms. They were also tested for COVID-19 and RSV.

The child experienced a fever and conjunctivitis but did not need to be hospitalized and has since recovered, according to the health department.

It's unclear though how the child may have contracted the virus. That part is still being investigated, health officials said.

The health department said the risk to public health is still low and that there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted between people.

They warned people to continue avoiding direct contact with sick or dead birds — particularly wild birds and poultry — and to not consume raw dairy products.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 66 confirmed human cases of bird flu across the U.S. Most have been in California, but health officials said At this time, all of those cases have been mild without any hospitalizations.

There has been one human death associated with the bird flu and that occurred in Louisiana.