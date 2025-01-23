New York farm forced to euthanize over 100,000 ducks after bird flu outbreak

A farm in New York has been forced to euthanize over 100,000 ducks after a bird flu outbreak.

Officials said the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected at Crescent Duck Farm in Long Island city of Aquebogue through testing on Jan. 17.

The commercial duck farm had to seize all of its operations and now, it must euthanize its entire flock, officials said.

According to the farm's website, it's a family-owned operation that has been in business since 1908 and was named after the shape of the creek alongside the farm's original land.

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said most of the ongoing bird flu outbreaks in commercial poultry flocks have occurred in California and Ohio.

