Biden administration wants private insurance to cover over-the-counter birth control products

The Biden administration wants private insurers to pay for over-the-counter birth control products for women of reproductive age.

A proposed rule under the Affordable Care Act would give women with private insurance free access to products such as condoms, spermicide, and emergency contraception.

No prescription would be required for the products.

The rule would also help spread awareness, by requiring most private insurers to disclose that over-the-counter contraception is covered and does not need a prescription.

This comes as an emergency contraceptive like Plan B One-Step costs about $50 out-of-pocket.

“This proposed rule, if finalized, would be the most significant expansion of contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act since 2012, when contraception was first required to be covered,” said a White House press release.

The proposed rule is the Biden administration's latest effort to strengthen access to abortion and contraceptives.

