5 Americans released from quarantine after cruise ship hantavirus exposure

Five Americans exposed to a rare strain of hantavirus on a cruise ship are completing their quarantine at home. They were released from a national quarantine facility in Nebraska after meeting safety criteria set by public health officials.

This outbreak has been linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can spread from person to person through very close contact and the exchange of bodily fluids.

Thirteen others remain at the facility, though some are expected to be allowed home in the coming weeks. The mandatory 42-day monitoring period ends June 21.

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In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention repatriated 18 passengers who remained on the cruise ship. They were among over 140 passengers and crew exposed to the rare virus.

As of May 27, a total of 13 cases, including three deaths, have been reported from the ship.

Illness can range from mild to severe. Symptoms often begin with fever, chills, muscle aches, cramps, and sometimes abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting. After a week, some patients develop lung symptoms, including coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In rare cases, fluid can build up in the lungs, which can be fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 38% of U.S. cases are fatal. The incubation period is longer than for many respiratory viruses, with symptoms developing one to eight weeks after exposure.

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