15 new E. coli cases linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, total now at 90

The Centers for Disease Control reported 15 new cases of E. Coli linked to the outbreak involving McDonald's Quarter Pounders. A total of 90 cases have now been reported with 27 hospitalizations and one death.

The CDC believes sliced onions served on Quarter Pounders are the likely source of the outbreak, which has been identified in 13 states.



Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

McDonald's says it has stopped offering slivered onions in the affected states. Additionally, Taylor Farms, a supplier of onions for the fast food chain, has initiated a voluntary recall.

The CDC says the 15 new E. coli cases occurred before McDonald's and Taylor Farms took action.

"Due to the product actions taken by both companies, CDC believes the risk to the public is very low," the CDC said on Wednesday.

Some people are more at risk of E. coli infection than others. They include young children, adults 65 years and older and people with a weakened immune system, according to the CDC.

Signs of E. coli infection include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting and dehydration. In serious cases, kidney failure and death can occur.