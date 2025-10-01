U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Woman wins $1 million on 'Wheel of Fortune' with boss in the audience

Host Ryan Seacrest said this was the first time since he's been hosting that a contestant won $1 million.
FILE: Vanna White, co-host, on set of Wheel of Fortune.
AP
FILE: Vanna White, co-host, on set of Wheel of Fortune.
FILE: Vanna White, co-host, on set of Wheel of Fortune.
Posted
and last updated

America watched history on “Wheel of Fortune” Tuesday night.

Christina Derevjanik won $1 million after solving the bonus round puzzle.

The category was Living Things. After the standard R, S, T, L, N and E were revealed, the board showed: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _TES

Derevjanik chose M, C, F and A. The puzzle then displayed: _AC_ _ F C _ _ _TES

Derevjanik chuckled as the letters appeared, then quickly shouted, “pack of coyotes.”

RELATED STORY | 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy' will be on streaming services the day after TV

Host Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope, revealing she had won the $1 million prize. Derevjanik was overcome with joy, barely able to contain herself. Seacrest, who has hosted the show for only a year, teared up as well, noting it was the first time a contestant had won the $1 million since he joined.

Derevjanik accomplished the feat while her boss watched from the audience. Seacrest asked if she had a message for her boss.

“We’ll have a discussion once we get back to the office,” she joked.

According to People magazine, Derevjanik is the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history, having earned $35,155 before the bonus round.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Entertainment
Tablo TV promo

Endless TV entertainment without the subscription.