GTA 6: Release date for new 'Grand Theft Auto' game pushed back

If you've been anticipating the release of the next "Grand Theft Auto" game, you're going to have to wait a little while longer.

Rockstar Games, the maker of the popular video game franchise, announced that the release date for "GTA VI" is being pushed back to May 26, 2026.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team," the company said in a statement. "We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

The new edition of the game was originally planned for release this year, although a specific date was never given.

It's the first new installment of the action-packed cars and crime simulation game series in over a decade. "GTA V" was released in 2013.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," Rockstar Games said. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."