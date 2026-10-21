Glee reboot officially ordered at Disney+ and Hulu

If you were a fan of the musical comedy-drama series Glee, you're in luck.

We're getting ready to head back to William McKinley High School after Disney+ and Hulu announced that a new series has been ordered.

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The original show ran for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and starred Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Mark Salling and more.

The show became a cultural phenomenon, tackling a variety of topics while introducing memorable covers of songs such as "Don't Stop Believin'," "Rumour Has It/Someone Like You" and "Smooth Criminal," among many others.

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While no cast members have been officially confirmed, creator Ryan Murphy said he has been in touch with about 10 original cast members who were enthusiastic about the idea.

There's no word yet on when the reboot will premiere.